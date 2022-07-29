Bus plunges down steep slope in Nicaragua, killing 16

BOGOTA: At least 16 people were killed and 47 others injured when a bus carrying dozens of passengers in northern Nicaragua crashed, police said Thursday.

The bus was traveling from Managua to the border connecting Nicaragua with Honduras when it plunged down a dangerous slope known as “La Cucamonga”.

Thirteen of the dead are of Venezuelan nationality, authorities reported.

“Sixteen people died -- five women and 11 men. Thirteen are of Venezuelan nationality, one Nicaraguan and two pending identification,“ Anadolu Agency reported police said in a statement.

Initial investigations indicate that the accident occurred when the speeding bus collided with two cars.

“As a result of the crash and excessive speed, the bus driver lost control (of the vehicle) and it fell off the cliff,“ the statement said.

The bus driver is in custody until the investigations are concluded, authorities said.

In videos published by local media, residents and firefighters can be seen trying to move the overturned bus.

“The National Police expresses its solidarity with the families who have lost their loved ones in this serious accident and calls on drivers to respect the rules of road safety,“ the statement added.

The accident is the latest in a series of deadly crashes on the route, which is part of the path of migrants trying to reach North America. The Pan-American Highway is a central road that connects the Nicaraguan border with the rest of the region. — Bernama