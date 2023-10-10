Bus slams into crowd in Spain, killing 3 people

MADRID: Three people were killed in Spain when a bus left the road and crashed into a group of passersby on Monday.

The accident occurred in Cádiz in the south of the country, according to authorities. A 60-year-old woman, 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were killed, Mayor Bruno García said, reported German news agency (dpa).

There were also several injured, including one seriously.

Although the bus was severely damaged in the accident, the approximately 30 passengers - all nursing students - were unharmed.

The accident occurred when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle on a steep road, first crossing into oncoming lanes and then driving onto the pavement and into a shopping centre, according to officials.

The brakes failed, which could have contributed to the accident, according to media reports.

García declared three days of mourning. Police have launched an investigation. - Bernama