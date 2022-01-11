Bushfire rages near coast of Western Australia

SYDNEY: Emergency authorities in Western Australia have issued warnings to residents on the state’s southwest as a bushfire continues to rage on Tuesday.

The blaze is tearing through the Margaret River Region, a popular tourist destination renowned for its scenic beauty and wineries, said Xinhua.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) advised people on Monday that they should seek shelter in their homes, away from the fire front and ensure their windows and doors are closed.

Residents have been told to protect themselves by wearing long sleeves and trousers made from cotton or wool, as well as strong leather boots.

The fire started near the township of Dunsborough then spread to neighbouring coastal communities in Eagle Bay and Naturaliste.

An evacuation centre has now been set up in the township of West Busselton.

The fire is the latest to have hit WA this summer as two fires burned through hundreds of hectares of bushland and destroyed one home late last month. - Bernama