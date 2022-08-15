Cambodia arrests over 9,100 drug suspects in seven months

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia has seen a significant rise in both drug arrests and seizures during the first seven months this year, said the Anti-Drug Police Department (ADP), Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

Cambodian authorities apprehended 9,151 drug related suspects during the January-July period this year, up 16 per cent from 7,876 in the same period last year, it said, adding that about 3.27 tonnes of illicit drugs had been seized, up almost 240 per cent from 963 kg.

The seized drugs included heroin, ecstasy, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, cathinone and ketamine, among others.

Additionally, about 201 tonnes of drug ingredients, 17 pistols, 31 rifles and many vehicles and devices had been confiscated from the suspects.

Cambodian Prime MinisterHun Sen has called for concerted efforts to combat illegal drugs, saying that fighting against illicit drugs is a priority.

The Southeast Asian nation has no death sentence for drug traffickers. Under its law, anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could be jailed for life. - Bernama