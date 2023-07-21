Cambodia bans selling, drinking alcohol during upcoming general election

PHNOM PENH: The Cambodian government has issued a directive to ban selling and drinking all types of alcohol for two days, on July 22 and 23, as the Southeast Asian country holds a general election.

Signed by Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and released to the media on Friday, the directive said the prohibition aims at preventing social disorder and ensuring that the July 23 election will be held in a free and fair atmosphere without violence and intimidation.

“All Cambodians, foreigners, traders and vendors in Cambodia... must suspend selling and drinking alcohol a day before the election day and on the election day from July 22 to 23,“ the directive said.

Eighteen political parties will contest in Sunday’s election for the 125 seats in the National Assembly, the National Election Committee (NEC) said, adding that more than 9.7 million people are eligible to cast their ballots.

In the last general election held five years ago, Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won all 125 seats in the National Assembly.-Bernama