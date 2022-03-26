Cambodia confiscates almost 600 kg of drugs, arrests three foreigners

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia’s anti-drug police arrested three foreigners for smuggling almost 600 kg of illicit drugs, the Anti-Drug Police Department (ADP) said in a news release Saturday.

The all-male suspects were caught on March 21 in capital Phnom Penh and the southwestern coastal province of Preah Sihanouk.

“The trio were arrested while attempting to export the drugs to a third country by sea.

“A total of 596 kg of illicit drugs has been seized from them during the raids,“ Xinhua news agency quoted the ADP.

The confiscated drugs included 510 kg of ketamine, 51.6 kg of ecstasy, 20.8 kg of nimetazepam, 11.7 kg of FUB-AMB (Cannabinoid) and 1.95 kg of crystal methamphetamine (ice), it added.

The southeast Asian nation has no death sentence for drug traffickers. Under its law, anyone found guilty of trafficking over 80 grams of illicit drugs could be imprisoned for life.

According to the ADP, in 2021 the authorities nabbed 13,765 drug suspects in 6,242 cases throughout the country, confiscating 4.43 tons of illicit drugs. - Bernama