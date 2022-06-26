Cambodia destroys illicit drugs to mark anti-drug day

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia burned more than six tons of illicit drugs and ingredients on Sunday to mark the International Day Against Drug, officials said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sar Kheng set fire to the seized illicit substances at a ceremony held at the Diamond Island in the capital Phnom Penh, Xinhua reported.

“The event clearly reflects the Cambodian government’s strong willingness and commitment to prevent and suppress all forms of illicit drugs,“ he said.

Kheng added that the authorities would intensify crackdowns on all kinds of drug crimes and money laundering.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court’s prosecutor Chreng Khmao said some 6.25 tons of illicit drugs and ingredients were destroyed at the event, adding that they were heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, cathinone, ketamine and nimetazepam.

The Southeast Asian nation has no death sentence for drug traffickers. Under its law, those found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grammes of drugs could be jailed for life.

According to the country’s Anti-Drug Police Department (ADP), during the January-May period of 2022, the authorities had arrested 6,168 drug suspects including 80 foreigners, seizing 1.58 tons of illicit drugs. - Bernama