Cambodia records spike in drug arrests, seizures in 2022

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia has seen a spike in both the number of people arrested and the amount of narcotics seized in 2022, Xinhua reported, citing an Anti-Drugs Police Department (ADP)’s report released on Sunday.

The authorities have detained 14,784 drug-related suspects last year, up 7 per cent from 13,765 a year earlier, the report said, adding that 259 of the detainees last year were foreigners of nine nationalities.

“A total of 14.5 tons of all kinds of illicit drugs had been confiscated from them in 2022,“ the report said, adding that in the entirety of 2021, only 4.43 tonnes of illicit drugs had been seized.

The seized narcotics last year included heroin, ecstasy, ketamine, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, and cathinone, among others.

The Southeast Asian nation has no death sentence for illicit drug traffickers.

Under its law, those found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could be imprisoned for life. - Bernama