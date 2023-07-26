Cambodia’s election body says Hun Sen’s party wins landslide victory

Sunday’s general election was the seventh of its kind in the Southeast Asian country since 1993.

PHNOM PENH: Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won a landslide victory in Sunday’s general election, said the National Election Committee’s (NEC) preliminary results released on Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

A total of 18 political parties contested the election, which is held once every five years to elect members of parliament for the 125-seat National Assembly.

The results indicated that the CPP received almost 6.4 million votes, or 82.3 per cent of the total valid votes of 7.77 million, and the Funcinpec Party of Prince Norodom Chakravuth gained 716,443 votes, or 9.22 per cent of the total valid votes.

CPP spokesman Sok Eysan said according to the CPP’s calculation based on the NEC’s preliminary results, the CPP won 120 seats, and the Funcinpec Party gained the remaining five seats.

“This is another great success for the CPP, and it truly reflected people’s confidence in the party’s leadership. We will do our best to continue to serve the people.”

In a special voice message on Wednesday, the prime minister said his eldest son, Hun Manet, has “the highest possibility” of becoming the new prime minister, replacing him in the new-term government.

Hun Sen, 70, who has been the prime minister of Cambodia for 38 years, did not disclose the exact time when he will pass the reins of power to his son.

Hun Manet, 45, is currently a member of the CPP’s Standing Committee and a deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

Sunday’s general election was the seventh of its kind in the Southeast Asian country since 1993. In the previous one held in 2018, the CPP won all 125 seats in the National Assembly.

The CPP has ruled Cambodia since 1979. - Bernama