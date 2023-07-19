Cambodia to hold senate election on Feb 25, 2024

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia will hold an election for the fifth Senate on Feb- 25, 2024, according to a decision signed by Prime Minister Hun Sen.

According to regulations, the Senate election is held every five years in Cambodia. In the last election conducted in February 2018, the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won 58 seats.

The fourth Senate has 62 senators, including 52 men and 10 women, reported Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Of the 62 incumbent senators, 58 were elected by the people through election, two were appointed by the King and the others were elected by the National Assembly.

The fourth Senate convened its first session on April 23, 2018 under the chairmanship of King Norodom Sihamoni. Its President is Samdech Say Chhum, who is also the CPP’s Vice President. - Bernama