Cambodian PM orders crackdown on all types of illegal gambling

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Saturday ordered a nationwide crackdown on all types of illegal gambling, including lottery, cock fight and poker.

“I’d like to issue a strict order to all municipal or provincial governors to take immediate action to suppress indiscriminately on all types of illegal gambling,“ he said in a voice message released publicly.

He also warned to sack any municipal or provincial governors or officials, who have failed to curb illegal gambling in their respective localities, reported Xinhua.

The prime minster said some unscrupulous business people have used their coffee shops or restaurants as a front for illegal gambling.

“Any cafe or restaurant owners who have illegally operated gambling must stop it immediately or you will see your business closed down,“ Hun Sen said.

He said gambling did not benefit the national economy, instead, it deprived people addicted to gambling of their properties.

A national working group led by Interior Ministry’s Secretary of State Sok Phal was established to oversee the implementation of the PM’s order. - Bernama