Cambodian wildlife official arrested in US over alleged macaque smuggling

MIAMI: A Cambodian government wildlife official has been arrested in New York for alleged involvement in the smuggling of wild long-tailed macaques, an endangered species.

Masphal Kry, 46, was arrested Wednesday and is among eight people charged with smuggling and conspiracy to violate the US Endangered Species Act, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Kry stands accused of involvement in the purchase of macaques captured in national parks and other protected areas for delivery to breeding facilities where they received false permits for export to the United States and elsewhere.

“The practice of illegally taking them from their habitat to end up in a lab is something we need to stop,“ said Juan Antonio Gonzalez, US attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Kry's co-defendants are another Cambodian government wildlife official and six other individuals associated with a Hong Kong-based company that breeds monkeys for labs. - AFP