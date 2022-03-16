Camilla cancels engagement after Covid

LONDON: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, cancelled a scheduled appearance at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday, the second time she has missed an event this week after a bout of Covid.

She had been due to attend the showpiece horse racing festival to present a trophy to the winning owner, jockey and trainer of the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Clarence House, which handles communications for the 74-year-old duchess and her husband, Prince Charles, 73, confirmed to AFP she had pulled out, without elaborating.

Last month both she and Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus. British media reported she had been left with a slight cough and was pacing herself as she recovered.

She and Charles on Tuesday attended an event at the Irish Cultural Centre in west London ahead of St Patrick's Day and were at a service to mark Commonwealth Day on Monday.

But she did not go to an evening event with foreign diplomats.

At an event at Clarence House last week she said of her illness: “It’s taken me three weeks and I still can’t get shot of it.

“Probably my voice might suddenly go coughing and spluttering.”

The pair are due to make a visit to Ireland next week.

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, also tested positive last month for coronavirus and developed what Buckingham Palace said were “mild” Covid symptoms, forcing her to cancel engagements.

She did not attend Monday's Commonwealth Day service but that was not said to be Covid-related and more to do with concerns about her mobility.

The head of state, 96 next month, has been seen using a walking stick and was overheard recently saying: “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”