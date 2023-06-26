Campaign for general election in Cambodia to kick off on July 1

PHNOM PENH: A three-week campaign for the seventh general election in Cambodia will be held from July 1 to July 21, the country’s National Election Committee (NEC) announced in a statement on Monday.

Eighteen political parties will campaign for the election, which is scheduled for July 23, 2023, reported Xinhua.

NEC’s chairman Prach Chan urged all political parties to follow laws and regulations to ensure a peaceful, non-violent and smooth campaign.

“The NEC calls on all political parties, candidates, and supporters to abide by the rules, regulations and principles set out in the Law on the Election of Members of the National Assembly as well as ethics and principles set by the NEC,“ he said in the statement.

He also called on authorities at all levels to take a “neutral position” to coordinate with all political parties to ensure a fair, transparent and smooth campaign.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Monday that if his ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) continues to win the forthcoming election, the seventh-term government will be formed on Aug 29.

The CPP has ruled the country since 1979. In the last general election held five years ago, the CPP won all 125 seats in the National Assembly.-Bernama