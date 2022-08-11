Canada confirms over 1,000 monkeypox cases

OTTAWA: The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) confirmed 1,008 cases of monkeypox in the country as of Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

The health agency said that of the confirmed cases, 478 cases are from Ontario, 425 from Quebec, 85 from British Columbia, 16 from Alberta, two each from Saskatchewan and the Yukon.

Going forward, case numbers may change as provinces and territories continue to receive confirmatory testing results from PHAC’s National Microbiology Laboratory, the PHAC said.

The agency has deployed more than 80,000 doses of Imvamune vaccine to provinces and territories and is supporting decentralised testing by providing control material and protocols to lab partners around the country.

Experts say monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse. - Bernama