Canada drops all Covid-19 measures at borders

OTTAWA: The Canadian government said it’s dropping all Covid-19 measures at borders on Saturday, meaning travellers will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination when entering Canada or wear masks on planes and trains.

Jordan news agency (Petra) cited CBC news reported Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Monday that the decision is not a sign Canada is out of the pandemic but said the government’s data showed the importation of new variants was no longer having an effect on the evolution of the virus in country. - Bernama