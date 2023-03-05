Canada issues terrorism travel warning for coronation of King Charles III

TRENTON: Canadians travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) for the coronation of King Charles III were advised Tuesday to exercise a “high degree of caution” due to the threat of a terror attack.

“Large crowds are expected in London in the days before and after the event, including in the area of the High Commission of Canada,” Anadolu Agency quoted the Canadian government as saying on its travel advisory website.

“In the UK, previous incidents have resulted in casualties. Further attacks in the UK are likely. They include random violent incidents in public areas, such as knife and vehicle attacks as well as explosions. Exercise a high degree of caution,” it said.

The website recapped previous terror incidents, including the 2019 attack on London Bridge where a man wearing a fake explosive device fatally stabbed two people.

And in 2017, a man drove a van into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, leaving five dead and at least 40 wounded.

The website warned that favourite targets of terrorists are government buildings, including schools, places of worship, airports and public areas such as tourist attractions, restaurants, bars and markets.

“Always be aware of your surroundings when in public places. Be particularly vigilant if attending: public celebrations, sporting events, religious holidays and major political events,” it said.

Besides the threat of terrorism, Canadians were warned to expect significant delays and disruptions in traffic and public transportation in the days leading up to and after the coronation.

The UK’s security service, MI5, said there is a “substantial” threat of terrorism in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.- Bernama