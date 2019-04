OTTAWA: A second man accused in the kidnapping of a Chinese student in Canada was due in court Wednesday as police hunted two more suspects considered armed and dangerous.

York Regional Police said the 33-year-old was arrested at a Toronto area home on Tuesday, a day after a 37-year-old suspected accomplice turned himself in.

Abdullahi Adan and the second suspect, whose name was to be released later Wednesday, are charged with kidnapping, assault and forcible confinement.

Two other suspects “are still at large and are considered armed and dangerous,“ police said in a statement.

Court documents cited by local media said the four abducted 22-year-old student Wanzhen Lu from the underground parking garage of his condo building in Markham, Ontario on March 23 “with intent to hold him for ransom against his will.”

Investigators said surveillance video showed one of the men shock Lu with a “conductive energy weapon” before he was forced into a van.

Three days later, Lu was found 160km (100 miles) north of Markham after he asked for help at a local residence. — AFP