Canada’s Covid-19 cases surpass 2.1 million

OTTAWA: Canada reported 32,121 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday evening, raising its national total to 2,102,474 with 30,248 deaths, Xinhua reported, quoting local media CTV.

Covid-19 cases have been surging across Canada due to the fast spread of the Omicron variant.

Most provinces and territories in the country, including Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and Nunavut, reported record-high single-day Covid-19 case numbers.

Quebec reported its highest daily Covid-19 case count yet on Wednesday with 13,149 new cases and 10 new deaths. The province’s cumulative total has surged to 572,419 with 11,702 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Ontario confirmed a record-breaking 10,436 new cases and 15 additional deaths, bringing its cumulative whole to 725,841 with 10,171 deaths.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation, said Wednesday that he is worried about the Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19 producing a “tsunami” of cases between them. — Bernama