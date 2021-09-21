Canada’s opposition conservative leader concedes defeat in elections

TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s chief rival, Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole, conceded defeat in the country’s national election on Tuesday.

Most major Canadian broadcasters are projecting that Trudeau’s Liberals will win the most seats in the country’s federal election, while state broadcaster CBC is forecasting a minority government headed by Trudeau.

“I spoke to Mr Trudeau, I congratulated him on a hard-won campaign,” O’Toole said in a concession speech at the party’s election night headquarters in Oshawa, Ontario.- Bernama