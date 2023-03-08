Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau splits with wife

TRENTON (Canada): Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that he and his wife Sophie are separating after 18 years of marriage.

“Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,“ Trudeau wrote on Instagram, Anadolu Agency reported.

Trudeau, 51, prime minister since 2015, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, 48, married in 2005 and have three children.

The split is apparently amicable.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” he said.

A statement from his office said: “They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment.”

“Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together”. - Bernama