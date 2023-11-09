Canada sends another plane to India to bring home its PM

NEW DELHI: Canada has sent another aircraft to India to bring home Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been stranded in India since Sunday evening after the plane on which he travelled to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi developed technical issues.

A backup Airbus plane has left Trenton in Canada and is on its way to the Indian capital to pick up Trudeau and his delegation.

“Currently CFC002 is on route. We are working towards a departure tomorrow morning, but recognize the situation is fluid,“ Trudeau’s spokesman Mohammad Hussain said on Monday.

Trudeau was scheduled to leave New Delhi on Sunday night, but the Canadian Armed Forces discovered a snag in the CFC001 plane during pre-flight safety checks.

The problem was not “fixable overnight”, according to a Canadian statement on Sunday. The stranded plane, built in the 1980s, has had a host of mechanical problems over the years, according to reports in the Canadian media. - Bernama