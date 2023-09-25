Canadian parliament speaker apologises for honouring Ukrainian Nazi veteran

WASHINGTON: The Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons, Anthony Rota, apologised on Sunday over his decision to invite and recognise Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka who fought in the ranks of the 14th SS Division during the Second World War, reported Sputnik.

“On Friday, Sept 22, in my remarks following the address of the president of Ukraine, I recognised an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so. I wish to make clear that no one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them,“ Rota’s statement said, adding that “this initiative was entirely my own, the individual in question being from my riding and having been brought to my attention”.

Rota extended his apologies to the Jewish communities in Canada and abroad, adding that he took full responsibility for the decision. - Bernama