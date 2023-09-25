  1. World

Canadian parliament speaker apologises for honouring Ukrainian Nazi veteran

Anthony Rota extended his apologies to the Jewish communities in Canada and abroad, adding that he took full responsibility for the decision.
FILE PHOTO: Liberal Member of Parliament Anthony Rota speaks after being re-elected as Speaker of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 22, 2021. - REUTERSPIX

WASHINGTON: The Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons, Anthony Rota, apologised on Sunday over his decision to invite and recognise Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka who fought in the ranks of the 14th SS Division during the Second World War, reported Sputnik.

“On Friday, Sept 22, in my remarks following the address of the president of Ukraine, I recognised an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so. I wish to make clear that no one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them,“ Rota’s statement said, adding that “this initiative was entirely my own, the individual in question being from my riding and having been brought to my attention”.

Rota extended his apologies to the Jewish communities in Canada and abroad, adding that he took full responsibility for the decision. - Bernama