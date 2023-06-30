Car bomb wounds four security force members in Mexico

CELAYA: A car bomb seriously wounded at least four members of the security forces in a central Mexican region hit hard by cartel-linked violence, authorities said Thursday.

The blast happened when members of the National Guard were inspecting a bullet-riddled abandoned vehicle on Wednesday night in Celaya in Guanajuato state, according to sources at the state prosecutor's office.

Four National Guard members were hospitalized, Guanajuato state governor Diego Sinhue Rodriguez said.

Authorities will investigate whether the victims were lured by a false tip-off, as well as the possibility that municipal police were the targets of the attack, Rodriguez said.

So far this year, 14 police officers have been murdered in Celaya, according to official figures.

Guanajuato, a thriving industrial region, has become one of Mexico's most violent states due to a turf war between the Santa Rosa de Lima and the Jalisco New Generation drug cartels. -AFP