Cargo ship successfully docks with chinese space station

BEIJING: An unmanned cargo ship successfully docked with the recently completed Chinese space station Tiangong (Heaven’s Palace) on Thursday, reported German news agency (dpa).

Three astronauts -- called taikonauts in China -- were set to unload the cargo from Tianzhou 6 (Heavenly Ship), according to China’s space agency.

The cargo ship had lifted off from the Wenchang spaceport on the southern Chinese island of Hainan the day before.

Tianzhou 6 was loaded with, among other things, food -- including 70kg of fresh fruits -- as well as everyday necessities, spare parts and 600kg of fuel.

The cargo flight is part of preparations for an upcoming crew change.

Three more astronauts are expected to reach the space station on May 25. They are to replace the current crew of three after six months in space.

The Tiangong space station underpins China’s ambitions to become a space power and to catch up with the major space nations, the United States and Russia.- Bernama