Changi Airport commences operations in northern wing of Terminal 2

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport has commenced operations in the northern wing of Terminal 2 (T2) today after three and a half years of engineering works to extend the life of critical systems, and expansion works to bring Changi’s overall capacity to 90 million passengers per annum (mppa).

“We commit to delivering exceptional customer service and look forward to taking the passenger experience to new heights with the refreshed T2,” said Changi Airport Group’s Programme Director for the Terminal 2 Expansion Project, Tan Lye Teck, in a statement here.

According to Changi Airport, T2’s handling capacity has increased by five mppa to 28 mppa.

“This boost in capacity is timely as air travel in Changi Airport continues to recover,” it said.

Passenger traffic at Changi Airport for August 2023 was about 87 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

The southern wing of T2 was reopened in May 2022 (arrivals) and October 2022 (departures) to provide capacity to serve an increasing number of passengers following the easing of international border restrictions earlier in the year.

“The full reopening of T2 will be celebrated with an event in early November 2023,” it said.

It added that the T2 expansion project has added 15,500 square metres to the terminal building to support additional infrastructure, new systems and more retail offerings.

Since May 2022, the terminal has handled over 8.7 million passenger movements served by 12 airlines.

They are Air India, Air India Express, Air Macau, Ethiopian Airlines, Firefly, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Royal Brunei Airline, Sichuan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, and United Airlines.

Effective today, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines (flights to Southeast Asia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka), and Swiss International Air Lines will begin operating from the northern wing of T2.

Air Japan, All Nippon Airways, Etihad, Indigo and Singapore Airlines’ flights to Maldives and Nepal will move to T2 next month.

“This will bring the total number of airlines operating at T2 to 16,” it said.-Bernama