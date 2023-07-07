China bans imports of sea food from Japan over release of nuclear waste

ISTANBUL: China on Friday banned import of food products, especially seafood, from Japan as Tokyo moves ahead with its plans to release nuclear waste into the sea, the Global Times newspaper reported.

Beijing banned buying food from 10 regions in Japan including Fukushima, according to China's General Administration of Customs.

The measure is aimed at preventing import of “radioactive-contaminated food” from Japan and ensuring the safety of imported food for Chinese consumers, Anadolu Agency reported the paper said.

Beijing’s move comes after the International Atomic Energy Agency said Japan’s release of the treated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant will have a “negligible” impact on people and the environment.

“For food from other regions in Japan, especially aquatic products,” the customs said, it “will rigorously review the certification documents, strengthen supervision, strictly implement 100 per cent inspection, and continuously enhance monitoring for radioactive materials.”

Japan plans to release the accumulated radioactive water this summer. -Bernama