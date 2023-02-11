China holds funeral service for ex-premier Li Keqiang in Beijing

BEIJING: Roughly a week after the death of China’s former premier Li Keqiang, the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plan to hold a funeral service for their former party colleague on Thursday, state media have reported.

According to German news agency (dpa), his remains, which were flown from Shanghai to Beijing on a special flight, are to be cremated, while the flags of many government buildings, as well as on China’s embassies and consulates abroad, are to be flown at half-mast, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

It is not clear yet who will be attending the funeral service, but the list so far seemed to resemble the one for former premier Li Peng in 2019.

On that occasion, high-ranking government and party members came to the Revolutionary Cemetery in the Chinese capital to pay their respects – among them China’s leader, Xi Jinping.

Li died on Friday in Shanghai at the age of 68 of a heart attack.

He stepped down as premier in March after 10 years in office. He was effectively sidelined under Xi, who heads the CCP as well as the country.

He advocated market-oriented policies and an open China.

Tributes poured in on Chinese social media following his death.

Many people have been laying flowers in front of the house where Li Keqiang grew up near the city of Hefei in the eastern province of Anhui.

Observers regard the public outpouring of grief as a challenge to the ruling party, which could possibly lead to protests.-Bernama-dpa