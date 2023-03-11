China issues evaluation standard for childcare institutions

BEIJING: China's National Health Commission has released an evaluation standard for the quality of childcare institutions, setting criteria for running institutions providing childcare services for children under three, reported Xinhua.

The standard stipulates that childcare institutions must be licensed to offer such services. It also outlines specific requirements for the environmental conditions, spatial layout, facilities and toy materials in such institutions.

According to the standard, childcare institutions should be run by people holding a junior college degree or higher, with over three years of management experience in childcare or healthcare. All employees should provide proof of no criminal record from public security organs and no history of mental illness.

These institutions should be equipped with appropriate safety measures, such as emergency reporting systems and fire-fighting equipment.

The evaluation standard will take effect on April 1, 2024. -Bernama