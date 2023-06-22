China issues yellow alert for high temperatures

BEIJING: China’s national observatory issued a yellow alert for high temperatures on Thursday, as heatwaves are forecast to scorch vast regions of the country, reported Xinhua.

During daylight hours on Thursday, temperatures in parts of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Fujian and Hainan are expected to hit 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Centre said.

According to forecast, temperatures in some of these regions will even exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological centre advised against outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures adopt protective measures.

China has a three-tier, colour-coded weather warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow. -Bernama