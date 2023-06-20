China launches new experiment satellite

TAIYUAN: China on Tuesday launched a Long March-6 carrier rocket to place a new experiment satellite in space, reported Xinhua.

The rocket carrying the Shiyan-25 experiment satellite lifted off at 11:18 am (Beijing Time) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in the northern province of Shanxi. The satellite successfully entered the preset orbit.

This satellite will mainly be used to carry out new Earth-observation technology experiments.

This was the 477th flight mission of the Long March rocket series.-Bernama