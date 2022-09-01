China mobile offers free calls in Pakistan’s flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: China Mobile Pakistan, a subsidiary of China Mobile Communications Corporation, has offered free calling minutes to its users in flood-affected areas of Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

A statement from Zong, a brand name of China Mobile Pakistan, said, “Zong understands the difficult times that the nation is going through and we are here to make sure that you remain connected with your loved ones. We are offering free minutes daily for flood-affected citizens”.

The Chinese cellular company offered help at a time when flash floods and monsoon rains had damaged over 1 million houses in Pakistan, affecting over 33 million people across the country.

The National Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday morning that at least 1,191 people were killed and 3,641 others injured so far during the monsoon season starting June 14.

Earlier on Tuesday, China’s humanitarian assistance for flood victims reached the country’s southern port city of Karachi.

Addressing a ceremony to hand over the aid, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that the Chinese government expressed concern and sympathy to the people of Pakistan who have suffered from the disastrous floods. - Bernama