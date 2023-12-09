China must play role in curbing North’s threats, says Yoon

SEOUL: South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday that he called for China to play a “responsible” role in reining in North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats when he met Chinese premier Li Qiang last week.

Yoon told Li that North Korea should not be a “stumbling block” in bilateral ties with Beijing as it poses an “existential threat” to South Korea.

“Noting that South Korea-US-Japan relations are bound to become more solid as the North Korean nuclear issue becomes more serious, I asked China to play a responsible role for the development of our bilateral relations, and as a permanent member of the UN security council,” Yoon told a televised cabinet meeting.

Yoon also said he and Li displayed support for a planned resumption this year of a trilateral summit involving Japan. - Reuters