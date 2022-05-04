China remains Myanmar’s biggest export market in 6-month period

YANGON: China remained the largest export country for Myanmar between October last year and March this year, according to the Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday.

According to the ministry’s figures, Myanmar’s export to China during the period amounted to over US$1.98 billion and accounted for almost 24 per cent of the country’s total exported.

China also stood first among Myanmar’s export countries in both the 2020-2021 fiscal year and the 2019-2020 fiscal year, according to Xinhua.

During the 2020-2021 fiscal year, Myanmar exported goods worth more than US$5.17 billion to China, which accounted for over 33.7 per cent of the country’s total export.

In the 2019-2020 fiscal year, Myanmar’s export to China was valued at over US$5.42 billion and accounted for over 30.6 per cent of the country’s total export. - Bernama