China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

BEIJING: China’s National Meteorological Centre on Wednesday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures as heatwaves linger in parts of the country, reported Xinhua.

During daylight hours on Wednesday, temperatures in parts of Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong and Xinjiang are forecast to exceed 35 degrees Celsius, according to the centre.

In some areas of Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong and Henan, temperatures may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast.

The centre has advised people to avoid outdoor activities and drink water regularly to prevent heat stroke.

China has a three-tier weather warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow. -Bernama