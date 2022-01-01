China reopens embassy in Nicaragua

BEIJING: China on Friday officially reopened its embassy in Nicaragua after the two countries resumed diplomatic relations on Dec 10.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Saturday said China looks forward to closer friendship and cooperation with Nicaragua, reported Xinhua news agency.

On Friday (local time), the Chinese Embassy in Nicaragua held a solemn reopening ceremony, Zhao said, adding that all Chinese diplomats posted in Nicaragua, Nicaraguan government officials, local eminent figures from various sectors, representatives of local Chinese institutions and communities, and representatives of foreign missions in Nicaragua attended the ceremony.

“After the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Nicaragua, the two sides agreed to establish embassies in each other’s country as early as possible,“ Zhao said.

The resumption of diplomatic ties between China and Nicaragua serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both sides and is welcomed and supported by the two peoples, according to the spokesperson.

“China is ready to work with Nicaragua to enhance friendly exchanges, promote practical cooperation in various sectors, open up new prospects in the bilateral relations, and let our friendship take root, blossom and bear fruit to benefit the two countries and two peoples,“ Zhao said.

According to media reports, China officially re-established diplomatic relations with Nicaragua on Dec 10, following the latter’s decision to sever ties with Taiwan and recognise the island as a part of China.

The Nicaraguan government announced its decision to cut off relations with Taiwan in favour of developing ties with China on Dec 9. - Bernama