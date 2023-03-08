China’s photovoltaic, lithium battery industries post rapid output growth

BEIJING: China’s photovoltaic and lithium battery industries maintained steady growth in the first half of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed Thursday, reported Xinhua.

China’s output of polysilicon, silicon wafers, photovoltaic cells, and modules reached new highs in the first half, with year-on-year growths all exceeding 65 per cent.

The total export value of photovoltaic products reached US$28.92 billion during the period, an increase of 11.6 per cent year on year.

Revenues of the lithium battery industry reached 600 billion yuan (about US$83.92 billion) in the first half, data also showed.-Bernama