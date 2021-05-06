China 'strongly condemns' G7 rights criticism

BEIJING: China on Thursday said it "strongly condemns" a statement by the Group of Seven nations that accused Beijing of rights abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

The G7 made "unfounded accusations against China and openly intervened in China's internal affairs", said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

He said the group was engaged in the "wanton destruction of the norms of international relations".

Wang's remarks come after top diplomats from G7 nations Britain, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan urged China to abide by its obligations under international and national law.

They said they were "deeply concerned" by human rights violations and abuses against the minority Uyghur Muslim population in China's western Xinjiang region and in Tibet.

The group also urged an end to the targeting of rights protesters in Hong Kong.

On Thursday, Wang repeated Beijing's long-held line that those issues were China's own matters.

He added that the G7 should do more to boost global economic recovery rather than causing "contradictions and differences" in the international community.

"We urge the relevant countries to face up to their own problems... and stop generalising of the concept of national security as well as other wrong practices," Wang said. –AFP