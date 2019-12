NEW YORK: China’s United Nations (UN) ambassador yesterday voiced support for the Palestinian people in efforts to restore their legitimate national rights, Xinhua news agency reported.

At a General Assembly debate on the question of Palestine, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun said, “China is a sincere and good friend, partner and brother of the Palestinian people. It firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights.”

Zhang noted that China is a staunch supporter of Palestine-Israel peace.

“It is in the shared interest of the international community to find a comprehensive and just resolution for the Palestinian issue and to help Palestine and Israel achieve peaceful coexistence and common development,“ he said.

He added that China supports the political settlement of the Palestinian issue through negotiations, and appreciates the active mediation by the UN, Egypt and other parties to push for a ceasefire agreement.

He called on all parties to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid intensifying confrontations and conflicts and to remain committed to rebuilding and consolidating mutual trust, so as to create favourable conditions for the resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel.

In addition, Zhang commended the UN agency aiding the Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) for its work, adding “China has for a long time provided political and financial support to the agency’s work. We are ready to continue to provide assistance to the Palestinian refugees and to support the economic social development.”

He also reiterated China’s four-point proposal for the security issues in the Middle East: first, to stay committed to the correct direction of a political settlement; second, to defend the basic principles of fairness and justice; third, to leverage the key role of the UN; and fourth, to forge synergy in the region and the international community.

He pledged that China will continue to work to safeguard fairness and justice and maintain regional peace and stability, and will continue to be a builder of peace in the Middle East, a promoter of stability and a contributor to the development in the region.

During the debate, Palestinian Permanent Observer to the UN Riyad Mansour said that after 52 years of Israeli occupation, the Palestinians remain determined to realise their inalienable rights and will not relinquish their right to freedom and independence in their homeland.

He rejected “partial solutions” and “attempts to bully, oppress and exhaust the Palestinian people into accepting limited autonomy,“ saying they will never work and can only bring more conflict. — Bernama