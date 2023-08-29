China warns US trade curbs threaten global supply chains

BEIJING: Beijing has raised “serious concerns” with the US over Washington’s trade curbs on Chinese businesses, warning they could threaten the “security and stability” of global supply chains, state media reported Tuesday.

In a readout of Monday talks in Beijing between the Chinese commerce minister and his US counterpart Gina Raimondo, state news agency Xinhua said Wang Wentao had urged Washington to “match its words with actions”.

“Wang... raised serious concerns about issues including the US Section 301 tariffs on Chinese goods, its semiconductor policies, restrictions of two-way investment, discriminatory subsidies, and sanctions on Chinese enterprises,” Wang said, referring to a raft of US policies Washington defends as necessary to “de-risk” its supply chains.

“Unilateral and protectionist measures run counter to market rules and the principle of fair competition, and will only harm the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains,” he added. - AFP