Chinese Ambassador: International order must be safeguarded to add more certainty to world peace

KUALA LUMPUR: The current international order must be safeguarded to add more certainty to global peace, said China’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing.

He asserted that the goals and principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter are the important cornerstones for a stable international order, which have given all nations a strong framework for modernisation.

“Therefore, China firmly upholds the international system with the UN at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

“China firmly opposes all hegemonic, high-handed and bullying acts, rejecting all practices of exceptionalism and double standards,” he said in his dinner address at the 36th Asia-Pacific Roundtable (APR) here, Wednesday.

The three-day event under the theme ‘ An Age of Strategic Uncertainty’ ends Thursday.

His speech text was made available to Bernama by the Chinese Embassy here.

Ouyang underscored that inter-connectivity should also be strengthened and pursued for common prosperity.

“Development is the ultimate solution to all major global problems. We should ensure priority be given to development, and be cautious not to be misled by geopolitical calculation or short-term gains.

“This is also what Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has advocated in “MALAYSIA MADANI”, which is based on six core values of “Sustainability, Prosperity, Innovation, Respect, Trust and Compassion”.

The diplomat also said that more cultural exchanges should be carried out to enhance mutual understanding and trust, especially among young people.

“We should let more people learn that difference is not to hate but to understand and respect. “Dialogue between Islamism and Confucianism” advocated by Anwar has set us a good example to follow,” he said.-Bernama