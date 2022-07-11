Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah will host China State Councillor and Foreign Affairs Minister, Wang Yi, who will be on an two-day official visit to Malaysia from today.

Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said during the visit, Wang Yi will have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara.

Wang Yi will also pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Saifuddin and Wang Yi are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting which will discuss various areas of bilateral cooperation and issues including trade and investment; high technology; digital economy; higher education; Covid-19 vaccine cooperation; and post-pandemic recovery.

“Both foreign ministers will also discuss and exchange views on the regional and international issues of common interest,” the statement read.

Wang Yi’s last visit to Malaysia was two years ago.

Wisma Putra noted that Malaysia and China’s relations have continuously strengthened and consolidated over the years since the elevation of Malaysia-China relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2013.

Both countries will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the partnership next year, it said.

Since 2009, China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner, with trade valued at RM421.07 billion (US$101.55 billion) accounting for 18.9 per cent of total trade, an increase of 27 per cent from 2020, said Wisma Putra. - Bernama