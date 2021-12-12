Chinese mainland reports 49 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

BEIJING: The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 49 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Of the new local cases, 38 were reported in Zhejiang, 10 in Inner Mongolia, and one in Heilongjiang, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting the commission.

Also reported were 26 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Sunday, said the commission. — Bernama