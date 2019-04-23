Chinese navy shows off new warship in 70th anniversary parade

Supporters of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) gather to protest against the assault on their leader the day before, in Ankara, Turkey, on April 22, 2019. Turkish police on April 22 arrested nine people, including a member of the ruling AKP party, after a mob attack on opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu that sparked widespread criticism. Kilicdaroglu, 70, of the Republican People's Party (CHP) was assaulted the day before in a crowd as he attended a funeral in Ankara for a soldier killed fighting Kurdish militants in the southeast. — AFP