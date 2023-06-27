Chinese Premier: Politics should stay out of trade

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang has rejected the debate on reducing economic dependencies on China, and instead called for increased cooperation, reported German news agency (dpa).

At the opening of a World Economic Forum meeting in Tianjin on Tuesday, Li warned against politicising economic relations in the world.

“Some in the West are hyping up the so-called phraseologies of reducing dependencies and de-risking,“ Li said.

“These two concepts are false propositions as economic globalisation has already made the world economy an integral whole where everyone’s interests are closely intertwined, countries are interdependent and interconnected on each other,“ he said.

Politics should stay out of trade, he said. If there are risks in certain industries, companies are in the best position to assess them, Li added.

“They should be left to come to their own conclusion and make their own choice. Governments and relevant organisations should not overreach themselves, still less overstretch the concept of risk or turn it into an ideological tool.”

Despite the current weakness in China’s economic recovery, Li said the world’s second-largest economy grew 4.5 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, an improvement on the first quarter.

He said he expects his government’s target of “around five per cent” growth to be met this year.

It was Li’s first appearance at the conference, known as the “Summer Davos”. The Chinese conference continues the tradition of winter debates in Davos in the Swiss Alps.

Li has just returned from his first trip abroad to Germany and France.-Bernama