Clinical trial of Covid-19 Influenza Kit approved in S. Korea

SEOUL: South Korea’s drug safety watchdog said Tuesday, it has approved a clinical trial of a multi-diagnostic kit that can detect both the novel coronavirus and seasonal influenza, Yonhap news agency reported.

As autumn is approaching, health authorities are preparing to tackle both Covid-19 and influenza (Flu), as it is not easy to distinguish coronavirus cases from flu patients due to their similar symptoms, such as coughing, experiencing a sore throat and a fever.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said it has given the green light to the kit that can simultaneously check for the Covid-19 virus and influenza infections.

The names of the kit and manufacturer have not been released.

Two other similar products are awaiting approval for clinical trials from the ministry, officials said.

If these test kits are approved, the length of time to receive test results will be shortened. -Bernama