TEHRAN: Clocks in Iran will be moved be forward by one hour at midnight on March 21 (Monday), Islamic republic news agency (IRNA) reported.

According to the legislation passed by the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) in 2007, the official time of the country is turned forward one hour every year at midnight on March 21.

It added that the official time of Iran is also turned back one hour every year at midnight on September 22 as the Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins. — Bernama