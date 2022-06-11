Collision kills 19 in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM: At least 19 people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Tanzania on Friday .

A bus travelling from Dar es Salaam to Mbeya crashed into a truck on the Iringa-Mbeya highway, reported Anadolu Agency.

As rescue efforts were underway, another truck crashed into the injured and those who were helping at the scene.

Iringa region police chief Allan Bukumbi said in addition to the deaths, many people were injured.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan offered her condolences to the families of those who were killed. - Bernama