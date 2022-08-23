Colombia’s confirmed monkeypox cases rise to 273

BOGOTA: Colombia’s confirmed cases of monkeypox have risen to 273, with most cases (227) detected in the capital Bogota, the National Institute of Health (INS) said Monday, reported Xinhua.

Since June, Colombian authorities have analysed 699 suspected cases and ruled out 242, with 184 still being monitored as potential monkeypox infections, the agency said.

The director of the INS, Martha Ospina, called on the population to take steps to contain the outbreak of monkeypox, which could be spreading through community transmission.

“We are facing something completely different from the COVID-19 pandemic, but we still have to make a joint effort on the part of the entire population,“ Ospina said.

On July 26, the Colombian Ministry of Health and Social Protection raised the risk level for monkeypox from moderate to high, to implement stronger measures to contain the disease amid an increase in infections. - Bernama