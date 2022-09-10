Colombia, Venezuela to reopen borders, resume flights this month

BOGOTA: Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, announced on Friday the reopening of borders and resumption of commercial flights between the two countries as of Sept 26, the most significant step taken to normalize relations after years of tension, Anadolu Agency reported.

Relations between the two countries were severed in 2019 since former Colombian President Ivan Duque supported Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and his efforts to oust Maduro, who broke diplomatic relations with the neighbouring country and ordered the departure of Colombian diplomats from its territory.

The border between the two countries was closed after the Venezuelan government blocked the Simon Bolivar international bridge.

Maduro announced on social media the resumption of relations between the two countries.

“I am very happy to announce that as of Sept 26 we will jointly open the borders between Venezuela and Colombia. We will also resume flights between Caracas - Bogota and Valencia - Bogota. The exchange and cooperation between our peoples is starting on a good foot,“ Maduro said on Twitter.

Petro also celebrated the decision.

“As a first step, the air connection and cargo transportation between our countries will be resumed. We confirm the government’s commitment to reestablish brotherly relations”, Petro said.

The ambassadors of both countries have already been appointed looking to speed up the normalisation of diplomatic relations. Both officials have said they will work to reestablish diplomatic and commercial ties between the two countries after three years of deteriorating relations.

Some 2.5 million Venezuelan migrants are living in different cities in Colombia, according to migration authorities. - Bernama